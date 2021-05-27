FIRST ALERT: Storms and muggier conditions Thursday

Cool Memorial Day Weekend: Behind the cold front, we are forecasting a shot of dry and cool air to move in. Saturday is now shaping up to be dry and cool. Temperatures are forecast to drop below average over the weekend. Saturday morning will be noticeably different as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s. Plan for cloud cover to slowly decrease Saturday. We’ll go from a mostly cloudy sky to a partly cloudy sky with highs only in the upper 70s. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease Saturday evening and that will give way to a chilly Sunday morning with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. It would not surprise me if some spots in north Alabama drop into the 40s! Sunday is looking beautiful with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will likely remain below average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Average high for late May is 85°F. Memorial Day Forecast: Memorial Day is looking dry and comfortable. Humidity levels will remain comfortable Monday. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 80s. Latest model runs are indicating us staying dry Monday. If you plan on spending the holiday weekend outdoors, I don’t think you’ll have to cancel any of your plans. Weather is looking perfect! The only downside is that the cooler temperatures could make the pool water colder than you’d like.