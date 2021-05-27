FIRST ALERT: Storms and muggier conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting off the day with a mostly cloudy sky. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing some spotty showers across Central Alabama. Most locations are dry, but we can’t rule out a few showers during your morning commute as they move to the east. It is a muggy and warm start to the day with most locations in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots remain in the lower 70s. Areas that received rainfall yesterday evening could see some patchy fog this morning. Visibility levels could drop below a mile. We are already seeing foggy conditions in parts of northwest Alabama including Marion and Winston counties. Plan for a 20-30% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms today. I think we will trend drier today compared to yesterday. Temperatures won’t be as hot, but it will still feel very warm and muggy outside. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Rain chances lower this evening after 7 PM with the best chance for a stray shower or storm in east Alabama.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front as we approach the weekend. Friday’s rain chances are up to a 50% for north and Central Alabama. Our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could be strong, but we are not anticipating an organized severe threat. The main impacts will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk, or a threat level 1 out of 5 for areas along and north of I-20/59. Just make sure you have our WBRC First Alert Weather App on you for updates in case storms intensify or become strong. Remember that when thunder roars, you go indoors. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. It will be breezy tomorrow as the cold front moves into the area. Plan for southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Winds will change direction to the west Friday evening with wind gusts near 20 mph.
Cool Memorial Day Weekend: Behind the cold front, we are forecasting a shot of dry and cool air to move in. Saturday is now shaping up to be dry and cool. Temperatures are forecast to drop below average over the weekend. Saturday morning will be noticeably different as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s. Plan for cloud cover to slowly decrease Saturday. We’ll go from a mostly cloudy sky to a partly cloudy sky with highs only in the upper 70s. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease Saturday evening and that will give way to a chilly Sunday morning with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. It would not surprise me if some spots in north Alabama drop into the 40s! Sunday is looking beautiful with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will likely remain below average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Average high for late May is 85°F. Memorial Day Forecast: Memorial Day is looking dry and comfortable. Humidity levels will remain comfortable Monday. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 80s. Latest model runs are indicating us staying dry Monday. If you plan on spending the holiday weekend outdoors, I don’t think you’ll have to cancel any of your plans. Weather is looking perfect! The only downside is that the cooler temperatures could make the pool water colder than you’d like.
Beach Forecast: If you plan on heading down to the Alabama Gulf Coast over the weekend, you might want to pack the umbrella. There’s a 40% chance for scattered storms on Saturday as a cold front moves into south Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s over the weekend with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday is trending a little drier with a 20% chance for an isolated storm. Rip current threat appears to drop into the low category for Saturday, Sunday, and on Memorial Day.
Next Week’s Forecast: The forecast for next week is looking more promising if you are hoping for additional rain chances. Humidity will likely increase across the Southeast with opportunities for pop-up thunderstorms for the middle and end of next week. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s with rain chances going up around 30-40% by next Thursday through Saturday. A lot can change between now and next week, so check with us for new updates as we go into the weekend. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
