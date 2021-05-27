CSX Promises Changes To Frequently-Blocked Gardendale Train Crossing After WBRC Investigation

It is important to understand that CSX operates trains 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there may be times when mechanical and operational issues can result in blocked crossings. Trains also may stop for mandatory safety inspections or federally regulated crew changes. However, CSX works hard to minimize blocked crossings by operating trains at the posted speed limit and anticipating train traffic. We do have the ability to disconnect a train for emergency situations. But, the subsequent delay resulting from the time it takes for air to build up in the brake system and complete mandatory inspections after reassembling a train, often takes longer than the original blockage.”