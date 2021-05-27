Community Foundation helps Hearts of Wheels give wheels to youth

Heard-Hughes said the foundation usually tries to help organizations with a specific need, but felt necessary to shift last year to helping with operational funding because of the pandemic. But now, he says they are trying to return to five major priorities they identified in a strategic plan two years ago that included a focus on equity and inclusion. As part of that effort, Heard-Hughes says they requested proposals that would expand the capacity of organizations led by Black people to serve Black communities, working with the Birmingham Change Fund, which promotes African-American philanthropy.