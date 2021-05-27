Boys & Girls of West Alabama offering interactive summer program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heads up parents in West Alabama looking for a summer program to put your kids in, The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama has many slots open. Their summer program kicks off June 7th. It’s $35 a week with meals and snacks included.
The club is also bringing field trips back this summer, sporting events, robotics, arts and crafts, dance, music, and photography. Boys and Girls club staff will have trained educators help students improve their STEM, reading and math skills using hands on learning methods.
Speaking of staff, the club is hiring and looking for people who love working with kids to help them prevent a summer slide. “Last year the kids that went through our summer brain gain increased their reading levels by 2 months and math levels by 14 months. It’s a great curriculum that really helps beat that summer loss and we have years of proof that it works,” said Kim Turner Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama CEO.
Click here to sign your child up or apply for a staff job at the club.
