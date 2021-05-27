Birmingham PD searching for person of interest in robbery investigation

BPD searching for person of interest (Source: Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff | May 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 4:49 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for public’s to help to identify a man after a Family Dollar was robbed last week.

On Thursday May 20, around 9:40 p.m. two males dressed in black and wearing ski masks robbed the the Family Dollar located at 3124 Alameda Avenue. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Birmingham Family Dollar was robbed last week. (Source: Birmingham Police Department)

The suspects fled the scene with cash from the store.

Police are working to identify the man pictured below. They say he is a person of interest in the investigation.

BPD searching for person of interest (Source: Birmingham Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

