Birmingham PD searching for person of interest in robbery investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for public’s to help to identify a man after a Family Dollar was robbed last week.
On Thursday May 20, around 9:40 p.m. two males dressed in black and wearing ski masks robbed the the Family Dollar located at 3124 Alameda Avenue. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.
The suspects fled the scene with cash from the store.
Police are working to identify the man pictured below. They say he is a person of interest in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.