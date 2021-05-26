Vaccine lotteries could be legal in Alabama

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues to encourage persons to take COVID-19 vaccine as a matter of personal health and to protect their families, loved ones, and communities. At this time, ADPH is not participating in incentives for COVID-19 vaccine but understands that some businesses may provide incentives to their COVID-19 vaccinated employees. Should decisions need to be made regarding any participation in lotteries for vaccine in Alabama, this would be a policy decision to be made with other stakeholders,” Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH Deputy State Health Officer said.