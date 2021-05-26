UA professors to host Israel-Palestine conflict Q&A Wednesday evening

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s massive damage left behind in Gaza and Israel as a result of an11-day war. Some people are calling it the worst violence between Israel and the Hamas militant group in seven years. A cease fire has since been declared.
Many may be wondering, why are the two fighting in the first place? Happening Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, a group of University of Alabama professors will answer that question. UA faculty members will hold Q&A session about the Palestine-Israel conflict for the Tuscaloosa community Wednesday evening.
Several UA professors will be leading the discussion, who are well informed on the long time unrest between both groups. They are will be taking questions and answering them during this session on the Palestine-Israel conflict. The Tuscaloosa community today 5:30 p.m. can meet at the Monarch Espresso Bar, at 714 22nd Ave.
Anyone interested in learning more about the events that are happening in Palestine and Israel are invited to attend. Are join the conversation virtually by contacting Dr. Hazbun at whazbun@ua.edu, Dr. Levine at Daniel.j.levine@ua.edu or Misha Hadar at mhadar@ua.edu.
