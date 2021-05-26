Tuscaloosa VA Memorial Day Pop Up COVID Clinic Preview

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This year, people attending Tuscaloosa’s annual Memorial Day ceremony have the chance to also get vaccinated for coronavirus.
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the event.
“I think we just need to remove the masks. If everyone is vaccinated, we can just about return to normal, a normal lifestyle we’re used to,” Tannoccus Bryant, a Safety Specialist with the VA told WBRC.
Recently, Bryant and others with the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, spent time preparing its DUV, or Dual Use Vehicle, for the service.
Staff made sure WiFi there works and portable tables for laptops and accessories will fit.
They’ll drive it to Veteran’s Memorial Park to vaccinate folks who still haven’t received the shot.
“We’re kind of in the outskirts of Tuscaloosa. That event is at a main thoroughfare in Tuscaloosa. Where we can advertise the VA. We are here for the veterans and just come and you can get vaccinated,” Bryant explained.
The VA has been vaccinating veterans for COVID-19 for several months.
More recently, it has been able to vaccinate veterans’ spouses and their caregivers for coronavirus too.
This will be another opportunity for the VA to help those who have served the country and their closest loved ones.
“This virus has had a very serious impact on the world and our community. And if almost everybody gets vaccinated we can get back to normal.”
Monday’s Memorial Day program at Tuscaloosa’s Veterans Memorial Day starts at 9am.
