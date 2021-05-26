SWAT team attempting to peacefully remove suspect barricaded in Florence home

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A SWAT team is working the scene of a barricaded home in the Underwood-Petersville community on Wednesday morning.
The Florence Police Department issued a traffic alert shortly before 8 a.m. on May 26 advising residents to stay clear of the area. Shortly after the initial alert, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed SWAT arrived at the home.
The Sheriff’s office said a suspect named Kyle Seeley barricaded himself in an outbuilding behind the home after allegedly assaulting family members. Sheriff Rick Singleton said three minors under the age of 10 were transported from the home to the hospital with cuts sustained during the situation. The Sheriff also said one adult relative suffered severe lacerations. Two of the juvenile victims and the single adult victim required air evac from the home.
The Chief Deputy said the suspect injured these people with a machete.
SWAT team members are attempting to peacefully remove the suspect from the building. Seeley was not responding to verbal requests from SWAT but officers did have visual confirmation he was still located in the building.
During a press conference on Wednesday morning, the Sheriff and Chief Deputy confirmed Seeley has at least 10 open warrants in north Alabama.
Below is a map of the area of the barricaded home. An exact address was not provided by law enforcement.
Police have the scene near the house contained. The Sheriff’s Office said businesses can reopen at this time if they wish.
