SEC Baseball Tournament: Alabama beats Tennessee 3-2 in 11 innings

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama took down the higher-seeded team for a second straight day, this time claiming a 3-2 win over the No. 2 seed and fourth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers at the Hoover Met.
The Crimson Tide came away with a 3-2 win in 11 innings to advance to the winner’s bracket on Thursday and improve to 31-22 on the season.
Alabama got out front first once again, scratching across one in the second and another run in the sixth for a 2-0 advantage. Tennessee answered, evening things up in the seventh thanks to a pair of Alabama errors that led to two unearned runs.
Both teams would go scoreless in regulation, sending things to extras where the Crimson Tide took the lead for good on an RBI-single from Owen Diodati for the eventual 3-2 win.
