Odenville homicide investigation underway

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on a call of a man with gunshot wounds at Ladonna Drive on Tuesday around 4:35 p.m.
Police say the scene was immediately secured, and 67-year-old Brian A. Shaw from Odenville was identified as the deceased.
An extensive investigation is underway by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, JSU Applied Forensic Science Unit and Odenville Police Department are assisting.
More information to come as this investigation develops.
