Investigation continues as AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in Morgan County

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and agencies from all over north Alabama are searching for a 16-year-old girl they say was abducted on Wednesday.
WAFF is told it’s happening near a home on Prince Circle in Lacey’s Spring.
Deputies are searching for 36-year-old Adam Wilson and 16-year-old Margaret Ann Prince. Wilson is a white male wearing khaki pants and a black shirt and Prince is a white female in a blue shirt and black pants near Prince Circle, Water Tower Loop and Hamner Road.
The agency is asking people to avoid the area and reports a large police presence.
We will update this story as we gather more information.
