Investigation continues as AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in Morgan County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 26, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 4:51 PM

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and agencies from all over north Alabama are searching for a 16-year-old girl they say was abducted on Wednesday.

WAFF is told it’s happening near a home on Prince Circle in Lacey’s Spring.

Deputies are searching for 36-year-old Adam Wilson and 16-year-old Margaret Ann Prince. Wilson is a white male wearing khaki pants and a black shirt and Prince is a white female in a blue shirt and black pants near Prince Circle, Water Tower Loop and Hamner Road.

The agency is asking people to avoid the area and reports a large police presence.

