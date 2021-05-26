JeffCo detectives investigating homicide on Florentine Circle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 1000 Block of Florentine Circle to investigate the call of a person who had been shot around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say they arrived on scene to find a 36-year-old male who had been shot in the doorway to his apartment. Further investigation shows that there may have been some type of altercation inside the apartment before the shooting occurred, according to authorities.
Witnesses state they heard several gunshots and saw two black men flee the area in a black Dodge Charger with a third subject who was driving the vehicle.
There are currently no suspects in custody. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the shooting.
If you have any information, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, or you may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
