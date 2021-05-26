Hoover mom writes children’s book while facing terminal brain cancer

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Life was just getting started for Ashley Huffstutler and her husband David. She was pregnant with their second daughter when their world changed drastically.
“During my second pregnancy it was determined I had terminal brain cancer, and it was a lot,” says Ashley. “It was a lot for me to handle and understand and go through. The doctors had a date, you may live between this and this, and it wasn’t very long and I just knew what I wanted to do was hold my babies as long as I could.”
The news devastating to her family, but Ashley and David have stayed strong in their faith as they realized their young daughters would likely grow up without their mother.
Ashley said God put it on her heart to write a children’s book for her daughters and for mothers everywhere.
“God kept pushing and pulling and saying there is more than holding your babies, and in this more others will see my glory. I didn’t exactly know how to do that but then God made it clear that it was writing a book. In the end it was writing when I hold you.”
Ashley’s cancer makes reading and writing difficult, but through faith, love and support from her husband her words will live on forever.
“She poured her time and energy and really gathered these words that God gave her onto a page and as the girls grow up and read the story that they will see their mom,” her husband David Huffstutler says, fight back tears.
Ashley’s book “When I hold you” is now being sold at Target, Amazon, Barnes and Nobles and other major retailers.
“I want mothers to know that being a mother is such a special gift, regardless of circumstances or emotions or situations God is right beside them,” says Ashley.
