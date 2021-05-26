Former Madison County man sentenced to 50 years in prison on child exploitation charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal judge sentenced a former Madison County man on child exploitation charges on Wednesday.
Chief United States District Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Justin David Beatty, 31, to 50 years in prison followed by a lifetime supervised release for two counts of production of child pornography, two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, and two counts of receipt of child pornography.
Beatty pleaded guilty to these charges in September 2020.
“Beatty was a textbook “sextortionist” with his efforts to manipulate young girls,” SAC Sharp said. “This case should serve as a reminder that both youth and caregivers need to understand that a sexual predator can victimize children or teens in their own homes through the devices they use for gaming, homework, and communicating with friends.
According to court documents, Beatty targeted and manipulated pre-teen and teenage girls through various online chat apps using false names and identities. Beatty would threaten these girls to take obscene pictures of themselves for his sexual pleasure. When they refused his demands, he would threaten to post their pornographic pictures online. This conviction will require Beatty to register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).
Multiple agencies, including FBI, investigated the case.
