FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover across Central Alabama which prevented us from seeing the supermoon and partial eclipse this morning. We are tracking some spotty showers in Mississippi that could move into parts of west Alabama later today. Temperatures remain mild with most spots in the mid to upper 60s. The only change in today’s forecast is the increasing chance to see widely scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We have a 30-40 percent chance for widely scattered storms this afternoon. The best spots to see rain will likely occur along and west of I-65. Areas to the east could still see a few showers or storms, but the coverage will be isolated. Plan for a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Hopefully, some spots will get some rain since it has been so dry over the past couple of weeks.