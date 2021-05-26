FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover across Central Alabama which prevented us from seeing the supermoon and partial eclipse this morning. We are tracking some spotty showers in Mississippi that could move into parts of west Alabama later today. Temperatures remain mild with most spots in the mid to upper 60s. The only change in today’s forecast is the increasing chance to see widely scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We have a 30-40 percent chance for widely scattered storms this afternoon. The best spots to see rain will likely occur along and west of I-65. Areas to the east could still see a few showers or storms, but the coverage will be isolated. Plan for a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Hopefully, some spots will get some rain since it has been so dry over the past couple of weeks.
Isolated Storms Possible Thursday: Tomorrow is trending a little drier than today. We’ll likely start tomorrow off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We should see another partly cloudy sky tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90°F. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm tomorrow afternoon. Most spots will remain dry. Best areas to see an isolated storm will likely occur in east Alabama. Winds will continue at 5-10 mph from the west.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front as we approach the weekend. Friday’s rain chances have increased to 50 percent for north and Central Alabama. Our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could be strong, but we are not anticipating an organized severe threat. The main impacts will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Just make sure you have our WBRC First Alert Weather App on you for updates in case storms are nearby. Remember that when thunder roars, you go indoors. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to cool down as we enter the weekend.
Cool Memorial Day Weekend: Behind the cold front, we are forecasting a shot of dry and cool air to move in. Saturday will be a transition day. We could see an isolated shower or storm south of I-20, but most of us will trend dry. It will likely be a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Saturday with high temperatures only climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease Saturday evening and that will give way to a cool Sunday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s. Sunday is looking beautiful with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be close to average with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Memorial Day Forecast: Memorial Day is looking mostly dry and comfortable. Humidity levels will remain comfortable Monday. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 80s. I’ll introduce a 10 percent chance for a stray shower or storm in far west Alabama, but most of us will remain dry. If you plan on spending the holiday weekend outdoors, I don’t think you’ll have to cancel any of your plans. Weather is looking nice! Beach Forecast: If you plan on heading down to the Alabama Gulf Coast over the weekend, you might want to pack the umbrella. There’s a 40 percent chance for scattered storms on Saturday as a cold front moves into south Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s over the weekend with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday is trending a little drier with a 20 percent chance for an isolated storm. Rip current threat remains moderate for the rest of the week but should drop to a low rip current threat by this weekend.
Next Week’s Forecast: The forecast for next week is looking more promising if you are hoping for additional rain chances. Humidity will likely increase across the Southeast with opportunities for pop-up thunderstorms for the middle and end of next week. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s with rain chances going up around 30-40 percent by next Wednesday through Friday. A lot can change between now and next week, so check with us for new updates as we go into the weekend. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Wednesday!
