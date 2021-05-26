2021 East Lake Fishing Rodeo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s always a popular event and this year the 2021 Annual Fishing Rodeo at East Lake Park is set for Saturday June 5, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The rodeo is sponsored by Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams of District 2 and the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board.
The family-friendly event will include great giveaways including prizes for the first ten fish and the three largest fish. Be sure to bring your own fishing equipment, however there is no need for a fishing license.
The event will happen rain or shine and there will be food vendors and other booths set up.
“After the year we’ve all experienced, events like this are such a great opportunity to reconnect with friends and have some fun,” Councilor Williams said. “I look forward to this event every year and I know so many people in this city do as well. It’s going to be great seeing everyone out there next week.”
