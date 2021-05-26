COVID vaccines not rushed for approval at expense of safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama and national health leaders continue to combat COVID vaccine hesitancy. Some people have put off getting the shots because they question whether or not the vaccines were rushed into production at the expense of safety.
The FDA and CDC did issue an emergency use declaration which allowed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be produced and put out to the public quickly. A UAB epidemiologist who works on vaccines said it wasn’t quick but rather years in the making.
The Pfizer and Modern vaccines are mRNA vaccines, meaning they teach a person’s cells how to combat COVID 19 and other infectious diseases.
Dr. Moon Nahm pointed out research on mRNA vaccines had been going on for three decades. Much of the research involved the flu. That same information could be used for the COVID research.
“When the coronavirus came out, they just changed direction from flu to working on the coronavirus vaccine,” Nahm said.
The fact that many people took part in the early trails help determine the vaccines worked. Dr Nahm also credited the United States for backing vaccine companies to produce the vaccine.
“The government assured the industry they would pay for the scaling up. The government paid for the scaling up of many different companies,” Nahm said.
While Nahm understands some vaccine hesitancy, he said people should not worry. The infrastructure that made this possible included past research, companies having the capability to produce the vaccine, and people participating in testing.
