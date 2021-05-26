Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, Freedom Riders National Monument partner on new podcast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument (BICR) and Freedom Riders National Monument (FRRI) have partnered to produce a new podcast, titled “We Will Rise: National Parks and Civil Rights.”
The podcast episodes will explore the relationship between the United States’ public lands and civil rights history.
“We Will Rise” will bring Park Rangers, researchers, authors, and civil rights activists into conversation around these important topics.
The first episode of “We Will Rise: National Parks and Civil Rights” features Freedom Rider Charles Person with Comedy Central comedian and former Birmingham resident Roy Wood, Jr. Person and Wood, Jr. discuss Person’s experiences as a Freedom Rider, the impacts of the 1960s era of the civil rights movement, and more.
To listen, visit BICR’s website (https://www.nps.gov/bicr/learn/photosmultimedia/podcast.htm).
