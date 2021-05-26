Behind the Front: J-P talks to Declan Cannon

This week WBRC FOX6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks to Declan Cannon, the senior aviation meteorologist, at the Aviation Weather Center in Kansas City.
They discuss how meteorologists forecast turbulence, icing, and severe weather for pilots.
