Alabama still facing gas shortages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Petroleum experts hoped gas supplies would return to normal by now after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown two weeks ago. For the most part, gas supplies are back online, but over the weekend and Tuesday you could still find some stations having issues with their supply chain.
At the Shell station off Alford Avenue, there was good news Tuesday. A big rig tanker supply truck was on hand filling up the gas tank. The station said they were without gasoline for a couple of days over the last week or so.
AAA of Alabama is not surprised. “There are a few scattered stations that haven’t gotten restocked from the pipeline situation. It’s just one of those things that takes time to get everyone restocked,” Clay Ingram of AAA of Alabama said.
Up in Gardendale, Mike’s Food Mart has regular gasoline at its Citgo station, but they are out of premium and premium plus. The owner said he is still open, and this happens whenever there is some sort of disruption to the supply chain.
“If it’s coming from a long distance away it could take longer. If it’s coming from a local supplier who is close by that is a little quicker, a little easier,” Ingram said.
We are coming up on Memorial Day holiday weekend. AAA expects gas supplies will be normal for travelers, but you may have to search for some gas stations in parts of the south and northeast.
“It is probably better if you don’t get below a half-tank so you don’t find yourself in a tight spot by getting down close to empty, then hitting one of those stations that is out,” Ingram said.
According to Gasbuddy, 4 percent of Alabama gas station are facing shortages. Georgia is at 26 percent, South Carolina at 27 percent, North Carolina at 24 percent, and Florida at 9 percent. You should be fine, but may have to search a little bit. Both Gasbuddy and AAA have apps to help you locate gas stations and prices.
