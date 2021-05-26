Alabama state waters to open for shrimping

Licensed live bait dealers holding a permit for Special Live Bait Areas are reminded that an area beside the USS Alabama Battleship south of the Tensaw River Bridge, north of a line from the north point of Pinto Pass (N30 40.755 – W88 01.124) to the northwest edge of Goat Island (N30 40.124 – W88 00.784); and west of a line from the northwest edge of Goat Island to the eastern end of Tensaw River Bridge (N30 40.955 – W88 00.444) will be open from one hour before sunrise until sunset from June 1-December 31, 2021.