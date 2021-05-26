ADPH Memorial Day Weekend COVID-19 concerns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There were several people hanging out at Tuscaloosa’s Park at Manderson Landing Wednesday, who were already thinking about their Memorial Day weekend plans.
Some of them will spend time at a lake or a beach.
“We’re not really concerned at this point, especially since we’ll just be around family,” Jed Jenkins expressed.
The Alabama Department of Public Health sent out a reminder this week that people who are not yet fully vaccinated against coronavirus are not safe.
“If you have not been vaccinated, then your risk is still high to contract COVID,” ADPH spokeswoman Dr. Karen Landers explained.
The ADPH is encouraging those people to act responsibly and to continue the same safety precautions that have been in place for more than a year to wear a mask of face covering and avoid large groups.
People like Jenkins said that’s reasonable, considering the impact coronavirus had on our lives during the past year.
“I think any precautions to take it doesn’t really hurt to do that so. I think it’s not a bad idea,” Jenkins added.
Dr. Landers hopes people who have not yet been vaccinated take advantage of the many opportunities to do so at pop up or walk-in coronavirus clinics still operating.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.