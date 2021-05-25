84-year-old woman killed in wreck near Boaz

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An 84-year-old Boaz woman was killed in an accident Sunday morning, May 23.
Alabama State Troopers said Ann Davis Hulgan, 84, was killed at 7:12 a.m. when she failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by another driver.
Hulgan died at the scene. The other driver was not hurt.
It happened on U.S. 431 near Happy Hill Road, approximately four miles south of Boaz.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
