Vaccine offered to fans at SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department is offering baseball fans the COVID vaccine at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover this week.
Coordinated by the Alabama National Guard, fans will have the choice of the Phizer, Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccines will be available Tuesday through Friday of the tournament until 6 p.m.
For recipients of the Phizer and Moderna vaccine, the second dose of the vaccine will be available at the Hoover Met Complex on Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vaccines will be available next to the First Aid tent at the Hoover Met, located behind the grass berm on the third base side of the stadium.
