University of Alabama changes COVID-19 prevention guidelines

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is dropping its mask mandate, but only for those who are fully vaccinated. The UA administrators said people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. So for those individuals masks are not required in most places.
Face coverings will still be required in all UA clinical settings and buses for everyone. Masks are required for unvaccinated people, unless alone in an office, workspace or room.
Social distancing requirements have changed from six feet to at least three feet, now between people on campus. Touchless hand sanitizer stations are still provided throughout campus and plexiglass dividers can be requested, when needed.
Here’s a link to the full COVID-19 prevention guideline revisions on campus.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.