TPD warns about legal drug sold causing side effects

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An anti-depressant, that has reportedly caused some people to wake up in the hospital with no memory of how they got there, has made its way to Tuscaloosa. What makes it all the more disturbing is, it’s being legally sold in some stores.
Tuscaloosa police said chemists were able to tweak a formula similar to synthetic drugs banned in Alabama making Tianeptine completely legal to sell on shelves. The commander of TPD’s Mental Health Unit said people who take too much of the anti-depressant experience acute psychiatric distress and what’s called excited delirium.
That means people were found running naked in the street and fighting cars, for example. This happens because it affects opioid receptors in the brains, as a synthetic opioid. The products they are seeing the most is called Phrenze Red and Phrenze White. They come in the form of pills in gas stations and stores. Although it’s legal to sell, Tuscaloosa police said it’s just as dangerous as the synthetic drugs previously outlawed in the state. Tuscaloosa police wants to warn people Phrenze white and Phrenze red have the potential to be addictive and damaging to a person’s physical and mental health.
