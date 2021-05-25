Tuscaloosa inmate death under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Department PIO Jessica McDaniel, an inmate was found in his cell, unresponsive on Tuesday, May 25th.
McDaniel said at approximately 3:40 p.m. detention deputies at the Tuscaloosa County Jail responded to assist a 39-year-old male inmate who was unresponsive in his cell. Life saving measures were administered by the deputies and jail medical staff until Emergency Medical responders arrived.
The individual was pronounced dead on the scene.
The City of Tuscaloosa, City of Northport, and University of Alabama Investigators assigned to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating for a death in the jail facility, according to McDaniel.
McDaniel also said there were no obvious signs of injury noted and the cause of death is pending an autopsy.
