Talladega College breaks ground on new multi-purpose field

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega College broke ground on a new multi-purpose field. They plan to add synthetic turf to host band and soccer practices.
President Dr. Billy Hawkins says the field is a continuation of the transformation happening at Talladega College. He looks forward to new events and possibly a return of football games on the new field.
A few weeks ago, the Talladega Board of Trustees voted to conduct a feasibility study to determine if the college should bring their football program back. It’s been 80 years since the school played in a football game. President Hawkins is hopeful and excited about what this new field will lead to.
“The restart of football. This multi-purpose field will be the beginning of a new stadium. That will be on this site here at Talladega College,” says Hawkins. “So this could possibly be the first piece to the puzzle in bringing football back.”
Talladega College Band Drum Major Everett Berger says the field will assist the band in properly preparing for shows and other events. He hopes it will lead to more students joining the band.
“We don’t usually get to practice at night. Not having the right lighting so I would say that it’s something that we really need,” says Berger. “We’ll have the right line spacing so when we have field shows on a regulation field we won’t have to guess.”
City Councilor Dr. Horace Patterson says he’s seen the growth throughout the years at Talladega College. He believes the field will also increase tax revenue in the city.
“But it’s going to bring more visitors,” says Patterson. “Tourism is very important to us in the city of Talladega. We have so much to offer as far as tourism is concerned.”
The college hopes to have the new turf installed by September. The board will vote on bringing football back later this year.
