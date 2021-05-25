Summer meals program starts next week, donations and volunteers needed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, children and teens 18 and younger will be able to pick up free lunches and snacks, all thanks to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
But the food bank needs your help.
During the summer, the food bank doesn’t see as many donations or volunteers, but the need is still tremendous.
The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s Summer Meals Program partners with YMCA’s, schools, and churches to hand out meals to families in need while kids are out of school.
It runs from June 2nd to August 6th.
There will be 15 to 20 sites this summer that will serve 70,000 to 80,000 meals.
“It is appreciated when folks think about the need that’s out there” said Brett Meredith, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. “We did 22 million pounds last year, but the need this year in our 12 counties is 55 million pounds. So, there is a substantial growth we need to do so we can right size the service that we give to our community.”
