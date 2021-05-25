RMC’s post said: For the first time in over a year, RMC has zero known COVID-19 patients on the COVID-19 Unit. Thank you to every person who has had their hand on our units- from ER staff to respiratory therapists, ICU staff, nurses, doctors, environmental services, food and nutrition, the RMC Foundation, and volunteers who provided meals, PAPRs, prayers and notes, THANK YOU! Now, we urge you to stay cautious, so we can continue keeping everyone safe.