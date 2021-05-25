ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - After 14 months, and as of May 25, 2021, Regional Medical Center in Anniston has zero known COVID-19 patients on its COVID-19 unit.
Doctors announced, via Facebook live and on the hospital’s overhead speakers, the last COVID-19 patient was discharged Tuesday afternoon.
Doctors and health care workers called it a huge victory and they urged people to get their vaccines as numbers continue to improve.
RMC’s post said: For the first time in over a year, RMC has zero known COVID-19 patients on the COVID-19 Unit. Thank you to every person who has had their hand on our units- from ER staff to respiratory therapists, ICU staff, nurses, doctors, environmental services, food and nutrition, the RMC Foundation, and volunteers who provided meals, PAPRs, prayers and notes, THANK YOU! Now, we urge you to stay cautious, so we can continue keeping everyone safe.
