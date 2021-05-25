Mom and pop restaurants need works, say they can’t compete with large chain incentives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local restaurant owners are still struggling to get people back to work.
Many are even offering sign-on bonuses and competitive salaries to lure more people to apply.
Ted’s Restaurant has been at the corner of 12th Street South and 4th Avenue South in Birmingham for more than 20 years.
The owners said they want to be able to continue providing the great services their customers have come accustomed to, but they need more workers.
And they say they can’t compete with large chain restaurants that offer large monetary incentives.
Tasos Touloupis and his wife, Beba, said business is booming at Ted’s Restaurant these days.
That’s normally welcomed news for the couple, but they’re short staffed and said they’re struggling to find workers.
“I don’t want to get politically involved in this conversation, but the extension of the unemployment benefits has…takes all the gravity out of the whole chaotic situation that we’re facing right now trying to find employees in the middle to lower income levels that restaurants depend on,” Touloupis said.
Positions like cooks, servers and dishwashers are in great demand, but Touloupis said he can’t compete with large chain fast food restaurants; some offering hundreds of dollars to start working, and salaries of $15 an hour or more.
“We cannot afford that. These are multi…fast food companies that have thousands of units, they can afford the money, there stock is a thousand dollars. I don’t have stocks…we have two stocks: my wife as one, and I am one (laughter),” Touloupis explained.
He said doesn’t mind changing with the times and adapting his policies to attract more workers.
But he says it wouldn’t be fair to offer bonuses to new employees when he has staff who have stuck by him for more than 20 years.
“But I have faith how everything works…the whole cycle…maybe in a couple of months after they stop the benefits…it’s gonna be okay. We’ll see,” Touloupis said.
The unemployment rate in the state of Alabama sits at 3.6% which is far lower than the national average of 6.1%.
Alabama will be dropping federally funded pandemic unemployment compensations programs effective June 19th.
