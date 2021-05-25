Moderna says vaccine is highly effective in children ages 12-17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Moderna says it’s vaccine is highly effective for children between the ages of 12 and 17. In a study, Moderna says no Covid-19 cases were observed in the over 3,700 children who received two doses of the vaccine. The company plans to file for emergency use authorization soon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“What I think it will end up meaning is that we’ll have yet another vaccine that will be available for use in the adolescent population,” Dr. David Kimberlin with Children’s of Alabama said.
Children’s of Alabama infectious disease expert Dr. David Kimberlin says while Tuesday’s announcement from Moderna is good news. He says it’s just a press release and that we can’t get ahead of the data. Kimberlin says the next step is for Modera to release its full data set to the FDA.
“So that the FDA can look at it and decide whether to extend that authorization down below 18 years of age, down to 12 year of age,” Kimberlin said.
Kimberlin tells us vaccinating children is one of the next critical steps in the pandemic response because children make up a pretty sizable portion of the U.S. population.
“We’re a year and a half into this and we want to be done with it. We want the 2021-2022 school year to look like the 2018-2019 school year. The way to do that is through vaccination,” Kimberlin added.
Moderna says it plans on asking for emergency use authorization in June. Right now, only Pfizer’s vaccine is approved for those over the age of 12.
