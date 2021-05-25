Local leaders and law enforcement reflect on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one year since George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and many are taking time to reflect over the past year noting what’s changed since Floyd’s death, and what reforms are still needed.
The murder of George Floyd has brought many issues of systemic racism and police reform to the forefront of our minds.
Jefferson County District Attorney, Danny Carr, and Lt. Cortice Miles of the Bessemer Police Department said there have been positive changes in the last year, but there is still room for improvement.
Bessemer Police lieutenant, Cortice Miles, said George Floyd’s death has forever changed our way of life and also policing.
“Before George Floyd’s murder, we knew that we had some issues, and they were some of those…you know…kind of kept quiet, but I think now everything is pretty much been…you know…brought to light. And so, it’s just really time for us to start working on honing our skills and getting better training and our qualifications a little bit higher and trying to do more community-oriented policing,” Lt. Miles explained.
He said healing will take some time, but he said the mentality of police versus the community must end.
“And it’s not actually us versus them, but it’s almost like saying, ‘Us and we need them.’ It starts more so with the officers on the street. They’re the ones that make contact with the citizens, and the interaction that the citizens have with them, that’s where it starts. That’s what’s important,” Lt. Miles said.
“Here locally as well, I think there’s an emphasis on training officers,” Jefferson County District Attorney, Danny Carr.
He said since Floyd’s death, there’s been a stronger push to repair the relationships between the community and police.
“You know, it’s easy to look at things after the fact, but what we need to do is get at the forefront of this and make sure that there is a conversation between law enforcement and the community. Come to the table and figure out how we can make this…our community safer for the people that live in the community,” Carr said.
Efforts to improve relationships between the community and police are starting in the City of Birmingham.
Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the formation of the Civilian Review Board last month.
He said the board will have the ability to investigate complaints from residents and respond to allegations of police misconduct.
It’s expected to start in July.
