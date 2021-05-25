LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

UPDATE: Former UAB student-athlete sentenced in UAB student’s murder

Carlos Stephens
Carlos Stephens(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former UAB student-athlete was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole in the death of 20-year-old UAB student Destiny Washington.

Carlos Londarrius Stephens, of Alabaster, shot and killed Washington with a pistol in December 2019.

Washington was shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot at the Hill University Center located on the campus of UAB.

It’s believed Washington was meeting Stephens to sell some earbuds.

Destiny Washington
Destiny Washington(Natasha Brown)

Stephens was taken into custody after turning himself in.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police locate final suspect in Tuesday search
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
Bodycamera footage shows a Florida K9 finding a missing woman. (Credit: WFTS, HILLSBOROUGH...
WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman
I-65 traffic crash near Gardendale, Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022.
UPDATE: Lanes now open on I-65S after major crash in Gardendale

Latest News

AAA predicts more than 39 million of us will drive, ride, take the trains and planes, with the...
39 million expected to travel Memorial Day Weekend
8th grade students at Clay-Chalkville Middle School design cards for Tuskegee Airman SOURCE:...
8th grade students at Clay-Chalkville Middle School design cards for Tuskegee Airman SOURCE: Jefcoed
Students at Clay-Chalkville Middle School write birthday cards for Tuskegee Airman
Students at Clay-Chalkville make cards for Tuskegee Airman
Green Co. EMS meeting
Some troubles for Greene County EMS
Blessing Box in Bibb County
Blessing Box proves to be blessing In Bibb County