FIRST ALERT: More heat, dry conditions Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the morning dry and mild. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s. The cool spots are north of I-20 where temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 60s. Areas farther to the south are in the upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover across the state. High pressure once again is keeping us dry and preventing the moisture in parts of Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma from spreading eastward. We don’t have a code orange air quality alert today, thanks to the winds picking up a little bit by this afternoon. Plan for southwest winds to develop at 5-10 mph. We should see a partly cloudy sky today with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. I doubt we’ll be hot enough to tie or break any record high temperatures today or for the rest of this week. You will need to water the garden today as we should remain dry. Humidity levels should remain comfortable today.