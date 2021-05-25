FIRST ALERT: More heat, dry conditions Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the morning dry and mild. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s. The cool spots are north of I-20 where temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 60s. Areas farther to the south are in the upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover across the state. High pressure once again is keeping us dry and preventing the moisture in parts of Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma from spreading eastward. We don’t have a code orange air quality alert today, thanks to the winds picking up a little bit by this afternoon. Plan for southwest winds to develop at 5-10 mph. We should see a partly cloudy sky today with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. I doubt we’ll be hot enough to tie or break any record high temperatures today or for the rest of this week. You will need to water the garden today as we should remain dry. Humidity levels should remain comfortable today.
First Alert for Isolated Storms in Northwest AL Wednesday: We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures mostly in the mid 60s. Most of tomorrow will be dry for Central Alabama with high temperatures climbing back into the lower 90s. A few models are hinting that we could see some isolated showers or storms develop in parts of northeast Mississippi and central Tennessee tomorrow afternoon. I’ve introduced a 10-20 percent chance for isolated storms for our far northwestern counties including Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Fayette. Most of us will remain hot and dry with a partly cloudy sky. If you get any rain tomorrow, consider yourself lucky.
Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 90s. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for an isolated storm. Most of us will remain hot and dry.
Partial Lunar Eclipse Wednesday Morning: This week we’ll have a chance to view a partial lunar eclipse. Be on the lookout early Wednesday morning, starting around 4:45 a.m. Places in the Pacific Region, like Hawaii, will have the front row seat to the total lunar eclipse. However, we will only catch the partial eclipse, as daylight hours approach Wednesday morning. Remember you can safely view a lunar eclipse without eye protection. This type of eclipse occurs as the moon moves into Earth’s shadow. It will be difficult to view after 5:15 a.m. as daylight begins. Sunrise will occur around 5:40 a.m.
Next Big Thing: Models are starting to get a better idea on how our Memorial Day weekend is shaping up. Our big weather day looks to develop on Friday. The area of high pressure that’s been keeping us hot and dry will finally weaken and push to the east. It will allow for a cold front to move into our area Friday night. We are increasing our rain chances to around 40-50 percent for Friday afternoon and evening as showers and storms could move in from the north. Storms that develop Friday could become strong. Main threat will be gusty winds and frequent lightning. I don’t see a tornado threat as the dynamics of this system will stay mostly to our north. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s ahead of the storms Friday.
Cooler Weather for the Weekend: Yes. We are looking at cooler temperatures for Memorial Day weekend across Central Alabama. High temperatures could trend closer to average Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll likely stay mostly dry Saturday afternoon with cloud cover slowly decreasing. Drier air will move into the area, making it feel great outside. You’ll really notice the cooler temperatures by Sunday morning. Models now show low temperatures dropping into the mid 50s. Sunday is looking beautiful with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity levels should drop over the weekend, so muggy air will not be an issue for us!
Memorial Day Forecast: Memorial Day is shaping up to be mostly dry and warm. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most locations should remain dry. I would not cancel any outdoor plans at this time.
Beach Forecast: If you plan on taking a trip to the Alabama Gulf Coast for the holiday weekend, we are forecasting a small chance for isolated showers or storms with highs in the low to mid 80s. First half of this week the rip current threat is in the moderate range. It is forecast to drop into the low threat level by the end of the week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
