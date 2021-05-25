Father of 7 week-old shot, killed while leaving the store, family calls for an end to gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The father of a seven-week-old baby was shot and killed while leaving a convenience store. His family said he wasn’t the intended target.
“My brother witnessed his son choking on his own blood while trying to say his last words. This is not a way any parent should have to remember the last time that they saw their child,” Vanessa Bryant-Carlisle said while reading a letter she sent to Birmingham city councilman Steven Hoyt.
Vanessa Bryant-Carlisle read aloud the letter she sent to Birmingham city councilman, Steven Hoyt calling for more to be done to end gun violence in the city.
Bryant-Carlisle’s 30-year-old nephew, Rondarius Oji Bryant, was shot to death on May 21.
“It’s not just what happened, it’s how it happened,” Bryant-Carlisle cringed.
It happened at King City Food Mart on Warrior Road in Ensley. Bryant-Carlisle said Bryant was leaving the store when he stopped to speak to someone.
“Next thing you know gunfire erupted. It was a white car that was driving past the store, circled back, and obviously, the person he was talking to was the intended target,” she explained.
No arrests have been made. A makeshift memorial of balloons and other mementos adorned the store days after Bryant’s murder.
Carlisle said more has to be done to clean up the neighborhood.
“My wish is for the city to beef up security. A police officer, or anyone else, make yourself visible. More cameras. Cameras in that area would seriously help,” Bryant-Carlisle added.
Bryant was killed just days after an 8-year-old little girl was shot a block away on Warrior Road.
She did survive.
No suspects are in custody in that case.
A prayer vigil will be held for Rondarius Oji Bryant Thursday, May 27 at Kelly Ingram Park at 5:30 pm.
Bryant’s funeral will be held Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Smithfield.
