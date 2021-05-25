Family: Jeffco student not allowed to participate in gradutation after attack, calls punishment unfair.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Clay-Chalkville High School student claimed she was being unfairly punished by the Jefferson County Schools after she was attacked at school by another student.
The family said it was 12 years of hard work diminished in seconds.
WBRC spoke with them just a few hours after Monday morning’s fight.
The girl’s mom, “Meka”, said her daughter was the victim, and school policy needed to change.
“I’m hurt because she’s a nice person and I have trained her not to mistreat other people,” Meka said.
In this case, Meka claimed her daughter was the one being mistreated. The fight, Meka said, happened after another student bullied her daughter in the school gym Monday morning; then, while on the way to class, she said, the two fought on a stairwell.
Meka said her daughter was expelled and barred from participating in graduation which was scheduled for the next day.
“She has gone to school for 12 years and has done a good job,” Meka said.
Meka said she asked to see video of the fight, but that didn’t happen by Monday night. WBRC reached out to Jefferson County Schools for comment, access to any video, and asked if the punishment fit the incident.
We got a response from a district spokesperson: “We do not comment on matters that concern student discipline.”
Information on the other student involved was not provided.
Meka said her conversations with the school administration were futile, so she went to the central office where she met with superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin Monday afternoon. Meka said he promised to look into the issue.
Her soft-spoken daughter said she was disappointed in the decision because she had never been in trouble at school. She turned her attention to future graduations.
“I want to go to a 2-year college, which is Lawson State and get my basics in nursing. Then, I want to go to a 4-year college, UAB, and finish off there,” Meka’s daughter said.
“I would like for the principal, [and] the superintendent to change their [Jefferson County Schools] policy. I would like for them to get to the bottom of it. I would like for my daughter to walk in her graduation,” Meka pleaded.
The family said they had a hearing with the school scheduled for Thursday, but the graduation was the previous Tuesday morning.
Meka said Dr. Gonsoulin called her and said the district was standing by their decision.
