Etowah Co. EMA partners with health dept. to offer 2nd COVID vaccine dose

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders said Alabama has seen COVID-19 vaccinations slow down significantly, making it harder to reach herd immunity. The Etowah County EMA is trying to do its part to guarantee people are fully vaccinated.
The EMA has partnered with the Etowah County Health Department in offering the second dose of vaccines to anyone who’s already received their first dose, even if it wasn’t with the health department.
“As long as they still have their white card the Alabama Department of Public Health gives out,” said Josh Tanner, emergency management specialist. “They can just take that with them to the health department and let them know they need their vaccination.”
Tanner understands the hesitancy surrounding the vaccine. He says he felt the same way before doing his own research.
“The more that I read about it and knowing my health conditions that I have that put me on the list,” said Tanner. “So I would just encourage anybody out there that has not done the shot or had the immunization series go ahead and do your research.”
Although mask mandates have been lifted and there’s a sense of normalcy, Tanner said COVID will be around for a while and it’s important for us all to do what it takes to protect ourselves and others.
“There’s 353 roughly in Etowah County that have passed away from this and so if they could tell you something I think they would say take the shot,” said Tanner. “It’s a lot better than the alternative.”
The health department is open for vaccinations Monday-Friday from 7:30 until 5pm. No appointment is required, but they do ask that you call (256) 547-6311 to ensure the vaccines are available.
