Elderly woman killed in Etowah Co. crash; 3 others hurt
The victim has been identified as Betty Johnson White. She was 85. (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By WBRC Staff | May 25, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 3:15 PM

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An elderly Boaz woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash.

The victim has been identified as Betty Johnson White. She was 85.

Authorities say White was killed when the 2005 Toyota Corolla she was a passenger in didn’t yield to a 2014 Chevy Camaro and was hit.

White was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter and later died. 

The driver of the Toyota, Peggy Wilcoxson Headrick, 70, of Altoona, and two people in the Chevy were also injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The crash happened on U.S. 278 near Thompson Bridge Road, approximately two miles east of Attalla. 

ALEA continues to investigate.

