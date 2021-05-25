Elderly woman killed in Etowah Co. crash; 3 others hurt

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An elderly Boaz woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash.
The victim has been identified as Betty Johnson White. She was 85.
Authorities say White was killed when the 2005 Toyota Corolla she was a passenger in didn’t yield to a 2014 Chevy Camaro and was hit.
White was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter and later died.
The driver of the Toyota, Peggy Wilcoxson Headrick, 70, of Altoona, and two people in the Chevy were also injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash happened on U.S. 278 near Thompson Bridge Road, approximately two miles east of Attalla.
ALEA continues to investigate.
