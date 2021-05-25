Court hearing underway for potential Gadsden rendering plant

“That’s just not how government should work. Not with something like this,” says Attorney Knowles. “Now if there’s trade secrets or preliminary things where you’re competitive advantage, cities have to preserve that in order to recruit in an effective way. We’re not suggesting that we hamstring our IDA and not allow us to be competitive and provide confidentiality for preliminary type things. It’s certainly not in the best interest of the public that the government is able to recruit an industry and sell land and give millions to a rendering plant with the public potentially not knowing.”