Corporations donate $7 million to Birmingham Promise

“I want to thank Mayor Woodfin, the Birmingham City Council, and the other individuals and companies that are providing these opportunities to me and other students in Birmingham City Schools,” said Justin Williams, a Parker High School graduate, Birmingham Promise scholarship recipient, and University of Alabama computer engineering student. “By investing in Birmingham Promise, they are helping to open doors for all of us and hopefully getting us in a position one day to provide the same kind of leg-up for students in the future.”