The City of Gadsden announces summer food program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Providing a good diet for a child can be challenging during the summer months, so the city of Gadsden plans to have 15 sites serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to guarantee children in the community receive proper nutrition.
The City of Gadsden announced its summer food program in partnership with the state’s department of education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Every other year and including this year, it will be they have to come to the sites,” says Jen Weathington, Director of Gadsden’s Park & Recreation. “They have to eat the food on site so we make sure that everybody who is supposed to be eating the food will be consuming it.”
Weathington says some kids may receive their only meal of the day while at school. She says that’s why it’s important for the city to participate in the food program.
“Children in our area are getting their nutrition throughout the summer. When it can be easily missed when they’re out of school,” says Weathington. “So it’s just a huge program for us. This is something we work hard to keep. We have a lot of stipulations. But we ensure that we do this so that our kids are just well fed.”
With many parents returning to work, Weathington says they’re hoping the food program will give them one less thing to worry about.
“I know that families are wanting to provide for themselves. But during this time we can bridge that gap,” says Weathington. “Having these different locations allows if kids are home with a baby sitter or a teenager. They can either come there, walk there, or drive up and get that.”
Weathington says all locations will follow COVID safety procedures. The city will offer breakfast and lunch starting June 7th and the program will run until July 30th. Here is a list of locations:
- Boys & Girls Club Campbell Court
- Carver Gym
- Carver Village
- Colley Homes
- Emma Sansom Homes
- Gadsden Middle School
- Gateway Village
- Mitchell Community Center
- Starnes Park
- Thompson Community Center
- Walnut Park Community Center
- YMCA
- Gadsden Public Library
For questions regarding the Summer Food Service Program, please call 256-549-4679.
