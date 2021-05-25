Cherokee Co. deputies honored, given Life Saver awards

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two Cherokee County deputies were presented with Office Life Saver Awards for their quick action and bravery.
Sheriff Jeff Shaver awarded Corporal Kyle Newton and Deputy Logan Moore with the American Police Hall of Fame’s Life Saver Award Monday.
The presentation was held during a meeting of the Cherokee County Commission.
Cpl. Newton and Deputy Moore were nominated and chosen for the Life Saver Awards after responding to a call where someone was bleeding from a serious gunshot wound.
Sheriff Shaver said the deputies’ swift actions and outstanding efforts to render medical aid resulted in a life-saving measure.
Probate Judge Tim Burgess and commissioners also recognized Cpl. Newton and Deputy Moore for their dedicated service to Cherokee County.
Sheriff Shaver said, “I am proud of Cpl. Newton and Deputy Moore for their quick actions during this emergency. Our deputies respond to emergencies and take selfless actions everyday to continue to make Cherokee County a great place to live.”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.