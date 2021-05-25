Big outdoor concert coming to Legion Field July 4th weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big concert was announced Tuesday for July 3, 2021, at Legion Field.
The Independence Weekend Summer Slam will feature artists such as Jeezy, Lil Durk, Boosie, Pooh Shiesty, Yung Bleu, Mooski, and more star power to be added.
The event will mark one of the first major outdoor concerts in Birmingham this summer.
President William Parker stressed the importance of attendees being vaccinated in order to ensure safety for the roughly 15,000 expected to attend.
“Legion Field is here to stay,” Montal Morton, President of the Birmingham Park Board, said. “This stadium has played a vital role in Birmingham’s growth over the last century and has been the site of so many memorable games, from the Iron Bowl to the 1996 Olympics. We’re entering a new phase of this site hosting more concerts and outdoor events for the community to come out and enjoy.”
Parker, who has championed vaccine efforts at the stadium, highlighted the importance of bringing major events like this back to Birmingham. “This is how we as a community begin to get back to a sense of normal – music is such an important part of our lives and one that we’ve missed in a major way over the last year,” President Parker said.
“Of course we will be taking all necessary precautions for public safety, and I would urge all attendees to get the vaccine in order to keep themselves and others safe.”
