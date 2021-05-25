ALEA provides boat safety advice for Memorial Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State troopers expect places like Lake Tuscaloosa to fill up with boats for the Memorial Day Weekend.
“The thing about being on the water and having a good time is a good time is great until something happens,” Trooper Freddie Ingram told WBRC.
He patrols there on many holidays.
Ingram worries people may not be as familiar with safety equipment as they should when the summer boating season kicks off.
“I would like to suggest for everybody to get their safety equipment out. Make sure your PFD’s are still serviceable and in good shape. Make sure your fire extinguisher is still fully charged. Make sure your kill switch is still working,” Ingram continued.
There should also be a life vest for every person onboard the boat.
Ingram advises people to be just as courteous on the water as you would to other drivers on the road.
“Whenever something happens on the water it becomes a very bad time. If you have an accident you just can’t step out of the vehicle on the side of the shoulder and wait for a wrecker or an ambulance. Out here is a lot different,” Ingram explained.
Also, there is an ordinance against having alcohol on boats in Lake Tuscaloosa.
But you can have it onboard some of the other waterways in Tuscaloosa County as long as the person driving the boat is sober.
