AC businesses swamped with calls during week of hot weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The hot weather is leading to many of you calling for help to fix your air conditioning units.
Every year, the first time it gets hot and stays hot, Kerry Adkins with OnTime Service
tells us their phones go crazy with people needing their air conditioning units fixed. AC units are working overtime and if you are not properly maintaining yours including changing the filter or whatever the case may be, then they could stop working.
This is apparently happening all around town because AC businesses are covered up with work. Adkins suggest when calling for help, please have some patience right now.
“We and everybody else are working as hard as we can to meet the demand but when it all hits at once, its just kind of tough,” Adkins said.
Adkins says check your filter to see if its dirty. If so, replace it and you could increase air flow in some cases. Also, check around your outside AC unit to make sure nothing is blocking it to prevent air flow. Adkins says it’s also crucial to have regular maintenance done on your AC to keep it working year-round.
