Woman shot while sitting in her Birmingham home Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department say an elderly woman was shot Monday afternoon while sitting inside her home.
Police were called to the 300 block of 3rd Street in the Thomas community to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found the woman was suffering a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Police say their preliminary investigation indicated a suspect fired shots at the residence from a dark colored SUV before fleeing the scene.
