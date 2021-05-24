Walker Co. Sheriff: 21 arrested on drug charges in 2 weeks

Sheriff Smith said, “Here in Walker County, we are blessed with five men who choose to be proactive and address these issues head on, making drug arrests in record numbers. If it seems like we make a lot of arrests, that’s because the problem was met with minimal force for far too long. Today, we have a very exceptional and well-trained team of Narcotics Agents, and we also help those struggling with addiction through our Mercy Project and jail ministries.”