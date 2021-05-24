Walker Co. Sheriff: 21 arrested on drug charges in 2 weeks

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said deputies and investigators have arrested 21 people on drug charges over the past two weeks.
Sheriff Smith said, “Here in Walker County, we are blessed with five men who choose to be proactive and address these issues head on, making drug arrests in record numbers. If it seems like we make a lot of arrests, that’s because the problem was met with minimal force for far too long. Today, we have a very exceptional and well-trained team of Narcotics Agents, and we also help those struggling with addiction through our Mercy Project and jail ministries.”
Smith said most of the 21 arrests were for distribution, while 4 of the 21 were for drug trafficking.
