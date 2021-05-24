2-vehicle crash blocks Alabama 171 in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Both lanes of Alabama 171 near the 20 mile marker in Tuscaloosa County reopened Monday following a 2-vehicle crash.
Alabama State Troopers said a 2-vehicle crash blocked both lanes of Alabama 171 near the 20 mile marker in Tuscaloosa County Monday.
The wreck happened around 8:00 a.m.
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) helped with traffic control.
ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
